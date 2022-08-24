Dr. Nancy Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nancy Thomas, MD is a Women's Health Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State Health Science Center|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Ochsner Women's Health Center - Covington71380 La 21, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
We have a special needs teenage daughter with trisomy 21. Dr. Thomas was very kind and understanding. She explained the best way to treat her premenstrual syndrome symptoms. My daughter felt at ease and comfortable in her presence.
About Dr. Nancy Thomas, MD
- Women's Health Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1730395831
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis|University Of Tennessee Health Sciences Center
- Louisiana State Health Science Center|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thomas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
