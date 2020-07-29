Dr. Nancy Thornton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thornton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Thornton, MD
Dr. Nancy Thornton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Thornton's Office Locations
Nancy Thornton MD PA2700 Pga Blvd Ste 106, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 625-1116
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thornton was the most attentive and caring doctor I have ever been in contact with. She handled the loss of my first pregnancy just a week after the passing of my grandfather, without even knowing I was handling not one loss, but 2. Her bedside manner and overall attention to me not only medically, but emotionally was something no amount of money can ever give. She went on to care for me and deliver both of my sons, one in August, 2002 and the other in December, 2003. Both pregnancies were touchy, but we delivered 2 very healthy and beautiful babies. My love for Dr. Thornton is ongoing everyday I look at what she helped bring to life. My children. Without her kindness, compassion and expertise they would not be here. Thank you is all I can say. Thank you. Ariane Edgecomb-Williams
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, German
- 1811932817
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Thornton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thornton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thornton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thornton has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thornton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thornton speaks German.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Thornton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thornton.
