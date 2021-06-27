Overview of Dr. Nancy Tsai, MD

Dr. Nancy Tsai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College.



Dr. Tsai works at Advanced Eye Physicians in New York, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Pterygium Surgery and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.