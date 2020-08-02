Overview of Dr. Nancy Walker, MD

Dr. Nancy Walker, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Mc Master Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading Hospital and Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.



Dr. Walker works at Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Limb Pain and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.