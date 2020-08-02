Dr. Nancy Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Walker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nancy Walker, MD
Dr. Nancy Walker, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Mc Master Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading Hospital and Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Dr. Walker's Office Locations
-
1
Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center2760 Century Blvd Ste 3, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 375-4251
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
- Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit was by telemed in April. Dr. Walker walked me through logging in and was very patient. There was a problem on my end with my browser. I followed up in July and we had another wonderful visit in person. She is a great listener and put together a treatment plan that we discussed at length. She left the final decision up to me. People tend to write reviews when they are unhappy. Just wanted to make the effort to leave a positive review. She is a really good doctor in our community with lots of knowledge, even the general medical questions that I asked her. I will be back and have recommended friends see her. The office is busy but everyone I encountered was helpful and pleasant, there are a lot of covid rules as there are everywhere now. I was thankful that a telemed visit was offered. Very satisfied.
About Dr. Nancy Walker, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1881628154
Education & Certifications
- University of Mass Med Ctr
- Brown University Program
- Beth Isreal Hosp/Harvard
- Mc Master Univ Sch Of Med
- McMaster Univ
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Limb Pain and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.