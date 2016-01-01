See All Podiatrists in East Greenwich, RI
Dr. Nancy Waterman, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small East Greenwich, RI
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nancy Waterman, DPM

Dr. Nancy Waterman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.

Dr. Waterman works at Greenwich Podiatry Group in East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Waterman's Office Locations

    Greenwich Podiatry Group
    694 Main St, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 884-2821

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Nancy Waterman, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063590941
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Waterman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waterman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waterman works at Greenwich Podiatry Group in East Greenwich, RI. View the full address on Dr. Waterman’s profile.

    Dr. Waterman has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Waterman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waterman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

