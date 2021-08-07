Dr. Nancy Way, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Way is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Way, MD
Overview of Dr. Nancy Way, MD
Dr. Nancy Way, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Way works at
Dr. Way's Office Locations
-
1
A Michael Moheimani MD Inc.801 N Tustin Ave Ste 303, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 852-3644
- 2 1501 Superior Ave Ste 313, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 574-4999
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Way?
I have been a nurse for 30 years in Orange County. I have worked beside Dr. Way for the past year. She is undoubtably the the most competent and professional general surgeon I have ever worked with. In addition, she is caring and compassionate. She respects her colleagues and will go “above and beyond” to advocate for her patients. I would absolutely trust her with my health, and the health of my loved ones.
About Dr. Nancy Way, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1811053044
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Way has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Way accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Way has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Way works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Way. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Way.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Way, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Way appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.