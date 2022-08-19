See All Neurologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Nancy Weiner, MD

Neurology
2.9 (59)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nancy Weiner, MD

Dr. Nancy Weiner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Weiner works at NANCY C WEINER, M.D. in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Visual Field Defects and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weiner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nancy Canter Weiner MD LLC
    105 Collier Rd NW Ste 5030, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 350-8941
  2. 2
    980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 270, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 350-8941

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (29)
    Aug 19, 2022
    Took my granddaughter to see her for a thyroid eye problem and got the most fabulous personal care and reassurance on her condition. Her staff is so kind and helpful starting on the phone and in the office . Tracy was especially wonderful helping us get in on a cancellation and helping us through the process. Dr .Weiner explains everything and does it on the patients level . Just loved our visit and I would highly recommend her care to anyone .
    Noelle Smith — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. Nancy Weiner, MD

    • Neurology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659457380
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Weiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weiner works at NANCY C WEINER, M.D. in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Weiner’s profile.

    Dr. Weiner has seen patients for Diplopia, Visual Field Defects and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

