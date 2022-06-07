See All Ophthalmologists in Palm Harbor, FL
Dr. Nancy Williams-Wallace, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nancy Williams-Wallace, MD

Dr. Nancy Williams-Wallace, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

Dr. Williams-Wallace works at Nancy Williams-Wallace, MD in Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Exotropia, Esotropia and Nystagmus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Williams-Wallace's Office Locations

    Nancy Williams-Wallace, MD
    Nancy Williams-Wallace, MD
    36422 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Exotropia
Esotropia
Nystagmus
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Floaters
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Stye
  View other providers who treat Cataract
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Migraine
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 07, 2022
    Dr. Williams is the best. My son is unusually large. 6' and 270 pds and he just turned 13. He's Low Spectrum and DD. She's definitely done wonders with my baby and he loves her.
    Samantha Christeen Cook — Jun 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Nancy Williams-Wallace, MD
    About Dr. Nancy Williams-Wallace, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184650970
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • howard university hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Francis Scott Key Medical Center Program
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Howard University College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Williams-Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams-Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams-Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams-Wallace works at Nancy Williams-Wallace, MD in Palm Harbor, FL. View the full address on Dr. Williams-Wallace’s profile.

    Dr. Williams-Wallace has seen patients for Exotropia, Esotropia and Nystagmus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams-Wallace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams-Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams-Wallace.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams-Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams-Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

