Dr. Wolfin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Wolfin, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Wolfin, MD is a Dermatologist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Keratosis, Dry Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 310 E Shore Rd Ste 204, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 829-4464
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love her. Recently moved to Massachusetts but will continue to keep her as my dermatologist. The staff is so nice and there has never been a long wait. Before I leave, I make an appointment for my next visit.
About Dr. Nancy Wolfin, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1407940687
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
