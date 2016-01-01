Overview of Dr. Nancy Zises, MD

Dr. Nancy Zises, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Zises works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation Pediatrics in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.