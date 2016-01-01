Dr. Nancy Zises, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zises is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Zises, MD
Overview of Dr. Nancy Zises, MD
Dr. Nancy Zises, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Zises works at
Dr. Zises' Office Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation Pediatrics1071 Blossom Hill Rd, San Jose, CA 95123 Directions (408) 692-3052Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nancy Zises, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1194744409
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zises has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zises accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zises has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zises. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zises.
