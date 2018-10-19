Dr. Zomaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Zomaya, DPM
Overview of Dr. Nancy Zomaya, DPM
Dr. Nancy Zomaya, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Zomaya's Office Locations
Gericare Associates Sc6201 W Touhy Ave, Chicago, IL 60646 Directions (847) 673-5166
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Anthony Hospital
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Nice and patient, takes her time with you. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Nancy Zomaya, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Assyrian
Dr. Zomaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Zomaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zomaya has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zomaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zomaya speaks Assyrian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zomaya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
