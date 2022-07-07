Dr. Channaiah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nanda Channaiah, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nanda Channaiah, DO is a Dermatologist in Westerville, OH. They graduated from Ohio University.
Center for Surgical Dermatology428 County Line Rd W, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 847-4100
Spine Muscles Nerves450 Alkyre Run Ste 360, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 847-4100
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I always find Dr. Channaiah very thorough and gentle. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Nanda Channaiah, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- Ohio University
- Dermatology
Dr. Channaiah accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Channaiah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Channaiah has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Channaiah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Channaiah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Channaiah.
