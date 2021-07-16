Dr. Nanda Gopalan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gopalan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nanda Gopalan, MD
Dr. Nanda Gopalan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Tirunelveli Medical College and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center.
Texas Oncology-El Paso Cancer Treatment Center Gateway7848 Gateway Blvd E, El Paso, TX 79915 Directions (915) 505-7522Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Very good Doctor. Provides excellent care.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1215975321
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Tirunelveli Medical College
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Gopalan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gopalan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gopalan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gopalan has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gopalan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gopalan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gopalan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gopalan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gopalan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.