Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nanda Kumar, MD
Overview of Dr. Nanda Kumar, MD
Dr. Nanda Kumar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan, Clay County Medical Center, Community Memorial Healthcare, Geary Community Hospital, Herington Hospital, Memorial Hospital, Nemaha Valley Community Hospital, Salina Regional Health Center, University Of Kansas Hospital and Wamego Health Center.
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan Inc.222 N 6th St, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 537-9349
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan
- Clay County Medical Center
- Community Memorial Healthcare
- Geary Community Hospital
- Herington Hospital
- Memorial Hospital
- Nemaha Valley Community Hospital
- Salina Regional Health Center
- University Of Kansas Hospital
- Wamego Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I Was Very Pleased With My Visit On Today!! Service was Good! No Complaints At All!!
About Dr. Nanda Kumar, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1861595001
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Misericordia Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Essential Tremor and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
