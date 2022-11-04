See All Gastroenterologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Nanda Venu, MD

Gastroenterology
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nanda Venu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Venu works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Internal Medicine
    33501 1st Way S # 200, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Hemorrhoids
Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Hemorrhoids

Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Dysphagia
Pelvic Abscess
Crohn's Disease
Esophagitis
Gastritis
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gallbladder Scan
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heartburn
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Function Test
Manometry
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
pH Probe
  View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis
Screening Colonoscopy
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Celiac Disease
Dehydration
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Food Allergy
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Malnutrition
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
Pouchitis
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Stomal Ulcer
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vomiting Disorders
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 04, 2022
    Very good experience
    — Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. Nanda Venu, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1013135912
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine
    • Washington University, St Louis
    • Washington University, St Louis
    • MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nanda Venu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Venu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Venu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Venu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Venu has seen patients for Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Venu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

