Dr. Nanda Venu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nanda Venu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Internal Medicine33501 1st Way S # 200, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good experience
About Dr. Nanda Venu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Male
- 1013135912
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Washington University, St Louis
- Washington University, St Louis
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
