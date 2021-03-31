Overview of Dr. Nandana Kansra, MD

Dr. Nandana Kansra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westborough, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MAHATMA GANDHI INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / NAGPUR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital, Milford Regional Medical Center, Saint Vincent Hospital and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Kansra works at Charles River Medical Assocs in Westborough, MA with other offices in Shrewsbury, MA and Marlborough, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.