See All Nephrologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Nandana Mapakshi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Nandana Mapakshi, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nandana Mapakshi, MD

Dr. Nandana Mapakshi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.

Dr. Mapakshi works at North Texas Kidney Disease Associates in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Alkalosis and Dehydration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Mapakshi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Texas Kidney Disease Associates - Plano
    1600 Coit Rd Ste 300, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 295-9660
  2. 2
    North Texas Kidney Disease Associates - Frisco
    4401 Coit Rd Ste 301, Frisco, TX 75035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 574-0464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Alkalosis
Dehydration
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Alkalosis
Dehydration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Renal Failure Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mapakshi?

    Oct 27, 2021
    She is my mother's nephrologist and my mother unashamedly declares her as the one she loves the most.
    Sushila Desai — Oct 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nandana Mapakshi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nandana Mapakshi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mapakshi to family and friends

    Dr. Mapakshi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mapakshi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nandana Mapakshi, MD.

    About Dr. Nandana Mapakshi, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710187125
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nandana Mapakshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mapakshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mapakshi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mapakshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mapakshi has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Alkalosis and Dehydration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mapakshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mapakshi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mapakshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mapakshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mapakshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nandana Mapakshi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.