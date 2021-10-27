Overview of Dr. Nandana Mapakshi, MD

Dr. Nandana Mapakshi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Mapakshi works at North Texas Kidney Disease Associates in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Alkalosis and Dehydration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.