Dr. Nandana Mapakshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nandana Mapakshi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Mapakshi's Office Locations
North Texas Kidney Disease Associates - Plano1600 Coit Rd Ste 300, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 295-9660
North Texas Kidney Disease Associates - Frisco4401 Coit Rd Ste 301, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (469) 574-0464
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is my mother's nephrologist and my mother unashamedly declares her as the one she loves the most.
About Dr. Nandana Mapakshi, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1710187125
Education & Certifications
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
