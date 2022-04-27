Overview

Dr. Nandhakumar Kanagarajan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They graduated from Madras Medical College and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Kanagarajan works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Woodstock, GA with other offices in Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.