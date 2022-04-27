Dr. Nandhakumar Kanagarajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanagarajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nandhakumar Kanagarajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nandhakumar Kanagarajan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They graduated from Madras Medical College and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Kanagarajan works at
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates900 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 308, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 926-5459
Aga LLC2020 Cumming Hwy Ste 102, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (678) 593-1295
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I liked Dr. K. He asked a lot of direct questions in order to learn more about me as a patient and I liked that. He is very knowledgeable. Makes you feel comfortable.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1902819667
- Madras Medical College
Dr. Kanagarajan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanagarajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanagarajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanagarajan works at
Dr. Kanagarajan has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanagarajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanagarajan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanagarajan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanagarajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanagarajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.