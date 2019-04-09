Overview of Dr. Nandheesha Hanumanthappa, MD

Dr. Nandheesha Hanumanthappa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College|Kasturba Medical College, Manipal and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte, Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda and Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Hanumanthappa works at Coastal Nephrology Associates - Venice in Venice, FL with other offices in North Port, FL, Englewood, FL and Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.