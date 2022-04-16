Dr. Nandini Iyengar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iyengar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nandini Iyengar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nandini Iyengar, MD
Dr. Nandini Iyengar, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from Mysore University / Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College and is affiliated with Delaware County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Iyengar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Iyengar's Office Locations
-
1
Crozer Medical Plaza and Crozer-Keystone Cancer Center300 Evergreen Dr Ste 130, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (610) 447-6328
-
2
Arthur F Tuch M.d.p.c.30 Medical Center Blvd Ste 201, Chester, PA 19013 Directions (610) 874-4000
-
3
Einstein Healthcare Network5501 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-6789
Hospital Affiliations
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iyengar?
Dr. Iyengar is awesome. My kid doing so much better in school now that he is on medication. Strongly recommend!
About Dr. Nandini Iyengar, MD
- Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil
- 1124093778
Education & Certifications
- Woodhull Med Hlth Sci Ctr
- Kr Hosp/Mysore Mc
- Mysore University / Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College
- Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iyengar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iyengar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iyengar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iyengar works at
Dr. Iyengar speaks Hindi, Kannada and Tamil.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyengar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyengar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iyengar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iyengar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.