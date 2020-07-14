Overview of Dr. Nandish Thukral, MD

Dr. Nandish Thukral, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Heart Hospital.



Dr. Thukral works at Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Dr Suite 120 in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.