Dr. Nandish Thukral, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nandish Thukral, MD
Dr. Nandish Thukral, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Heart Hospital.
Dr. Thukral's Office Locations
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Dr Suite 1204411 Medical Dr Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 756-8446Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As always on my yearly visit, I get the same best treatment ever, Dr. Thukral and his staff are just awesome, helpful, informative and friendly and better yet Dr. Thukral is keeping me strong and healthy, love you all!!!!
About Dr. Nandish Thukral, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio Long School of Medicine|University Of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Tx
- Baylor College of Medicine School of Medicine - Houston, TX
- Baylor College of Medicine School of Medicine - Houston, TX|Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Tx
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thukral has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thukral accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thukral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thukral has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thukral on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thukral speaks Hindi.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Thukral. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thukral.
