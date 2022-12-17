Dr. Nandita Gatla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gatla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nandita Gatla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nandita Gatla, MD
Dr. Nandita Gatla, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orange Park, FL.
Dr. Gatla works at
Dr. Gatla's Office Locations
-
1
St Vincents Ambulatory Care Inc Dba2233 Park Ave Ste 403, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 215-2510
-
2
St. Vincent's Rheumatology2300 Park Ave Ste 204, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 215-2510
-
3
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Rheumatology - Southside4205 Belfort Rd Ste 3026, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-5870
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gatla?
Dr Gatla was Wonderful like she always is! She truly cares for her patients and does everything she can to make us feel better! You may have to wait a little bit but I promise you will have her complete attention and she will not rush through your appointment!! I can’t say enough good things about Dr Gatla, her staff is great too!!
About Dr. Nandita Gatla, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1306166632
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gatla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gatla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gatla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gatla works at
Dr. Gatla has seen patients for Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gatla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Gatla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gatla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gatla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gatla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.