Overview

Dr. Nandita Gupta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center and Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Gupta works at The Oregon Clinic GI South in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.