Dr. Nandita Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Nandita Gupta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center and Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
1
Cardiology - West2222 NW Lovejoy St Ste 606, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 229-7554
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've started seeing Dr Gupta about three months after leaving the Legacy System. Unfortunately I need cardiologist but fortunately, after much research, I found Dr Gupta. I have found her to be highly competent, professional, and empathetic. She listens and hears what I say. Her evaluations/exams have been complete and thorough. That Dr Gupta is my cardiologist of choice says it all.
About Dr. Nandita Gupta, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1801862255
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Gupta works at
