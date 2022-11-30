Overview of Dr. Nandita Khera, MD

Dr. Nandita Khera, MD is a Blood & Marrow Transplant Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Blood & Marrow Transplant, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital and Mayo Clinic in Florida.



Dr. Khera works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

