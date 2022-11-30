Dr. Nandita Khera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nandita Khera, MD
Overview of Dr. Nandita Khera, MD
Dr. Nandita Khera, MD is a Blood & Marrow Transplant Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Blood & Marrow Transplant, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital and Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Khera's Office Locations
Jacksonville - Cancer4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-5419Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Scottsdale - Cancer13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 933-6836
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was hospitalized at Mayo for Leukemia while under the periodic care of Dr. Khera. Leading up to my stem cell transplant Dr. Khera was one of my attending physicians. Dr. Khera demonstrated the highest levels of care in response to my medical needs and personal preferences. Her bedside manner is patient, professional and encouraging to the point that I looked forward to her daily consultations, examinations and interventions. Thanks in part to Dr. Khera, I'm here today to express my gratitude and recommendation.
About Dr. Nandita Khera, MD
- Blood & Marrow Transplant
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1275791808
Education & Certifications
- SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khera using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khera has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khera.
