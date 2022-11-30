See All Hematologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Nandita Khera, MD

Blood & Marrow Transplant
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Nandita Khera, MD

Dr. Nandita Khera, MD is a Blood & Marrow Transplant Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Blood & Marrow Transplant, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital and Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Khera works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Cancer
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-5419
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Scottsdale - Cancer
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myeloproliferative Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Purpura
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Purpura

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 30, 2022
    I was hospitalized at Mayo for Leukemia while under the periodic care of Dr. Khera. Leading up to my stem cell transplant Dr. Khera was one of my attending physicians. Dr. Khera demonstrated the highest levels of care in response to my medical needs and personal preferences. Her bedside manner is patient, professional and encouraging to the point that I looked forward to her daily consultations, examinations and interventions. Thanks in part to Dr. Khera, I'm here today to express my gratitude and recommendation.
    Curtis E. House Sr. — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. Nandita Khera, MD

    • Blood & Marrow Transplant
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275791808
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital
    • Mayo Clinic in Florida

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nandita Khera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khera has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.