Overview

Dr. Nandita Scott, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Scott works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Chelsea, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.