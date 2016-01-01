Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nandita Scott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nandita Scott, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Scott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-1739Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Partners Geriatrics Unit165 Cambridge St Fl 5, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-4900
-
3
Mgh Chelsea Health Center151 Everett Ave, Chelsea, MA 02150 Directions (617) 884-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scott?
About Dr. Nandita Scott, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Creole and French Creole
- 1316051212
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scott speaks Creole and French Creole.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.