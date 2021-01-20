Dr. Nanditha Krishnamsetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnamsetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nanditha Krishnamsetty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nanditha Krishnamsetty, MD
Dr. Nanditha Krishnamsetty, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Krishnamsetty works at
Dr. Krishnamsetty's Office Locations
Bay Behavioral Health3 Hospital Plz Ste 302, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 360-4077
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is compassionate, thorough, and actually sits and talks to you about your issues and problems and finds alternative issues that could help you, before dispensing medications. I highly recommend her
About Dr. Nanditha Krishnamsetty, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1174582746
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishnamsetty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishnamsetty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishnamsetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnamsetty. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnamsetty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnamsetty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnamsetty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.