Dr. Nandkishor Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Nandkishor Shah, MD
Dr. Nandkishor Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and HCA Florida Northside Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Gulf Coast Medical & Geriatric Care6450 38th Ave N Ste 100, St Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 382-5164
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nandkishor Shah, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1003939224
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University
- Loyola University
- Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
