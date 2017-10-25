Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nanette Mitchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nanette Mitchell, MD
Dr. Nanette Mitchell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Kaiser Permanente Oakland and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell's Office Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group Huntington Beach (Beach)17762 Beach Blvd Ste 200, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitchell?
Dr. Mitchell is the best Dr. I have been to in along time. very knowledgeable, super friendly. Highly recommend her. 5*
About Dr. Nanette Mitchell, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1780655886
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara
- Kaiser Permanente Oakland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.