Overview

Dr. Nanette Ortiz, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara, México and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Ortiz works at SaludVIP Care in Clermont, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.