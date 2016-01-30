Dr. Nanette Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nanette Robinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nanette Robinson, MD
Dr. Nanette Robinson, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Robinson works at
Dr. Robinson's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robinson?
Dr. Robinson is an amazing women and oncologist. She was my oncology doc for 3-4 years then I moved to Portland to be closer to family. I definitely recommend her to help with cancer needs.
About Dr. Nanette Robinson, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- Female
- 1750377446
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Ind U MC
- Ind U MC
- McGill U, Fac Med
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Robinson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson works at
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Robinson speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.