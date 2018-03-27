Dr. Nanette Silverberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nanette Silverberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nanette Silverberg, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Locations
Mount Sinai Dermatology Associates5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-9728Monday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Gristedes Pharmacy 5602109 BROADWAY, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 523-6003
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My child's eczema has been really aweful. My friend recommended Dr. Silverberg and he is now able to sleep. Her staff was nice enough to fit us in right away. Thanks!
About Dr. Nanette Silverberg, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1316933740
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Memorial Hospital
- Suny
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverberg has seen patients for Scabies, Acne and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverberg.
