Dr. Nannan Thirumavalavan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nannan Thirumavalavan, MD
Dr. Nannan Thirumavalavan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lyndhurst, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Thirumavalavan works at
Dr. Thirumavalavan's Office Locations
University Hospitals Urology29001 Cedar Rd Ste 202, Lyndhurst, OH 44124 Directions (216) 444-3009
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nannan Thirumavalavan, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1285923615
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine, Male Reproductive Medicine and Microsurgery
- Boston University Medical Center, Urology
- Boston Medical Center, General Surgery
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Boston University College of Arts & Sciences
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thirumavalavan has seen patients for Male Infertility and Varicocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thirumavalavan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
