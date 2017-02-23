Dr. Nano Zeringue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeringue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nano Zeringue, MD
Overview of Dr. Nano Zeringue, MD
Dr. Nano Zeringue, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Zeringue works at
Dr. Zeringue's Office Locations
-
1
Accurate Eye Care LLC900 Canal Blvd Ste 3, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 448-3353
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zeringue?
I saw Dr. Nano Zeringue at her Thibodaux office a week or so ago. Her waiting room and office are very clean and comfortable, not that I sat in the waiting room any longer than it took me to fill out my paperwork. Dr. Nano and her staff are extremely nice and professional. I have been to a number of local eye specialists, all providing very good care and service. But I truly feel like Accurate Eye Care tops them all.
About Dr. Nano Zeringue, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
- 1366527756
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeringue has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeringue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeringue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeringue works at
Dr. Zeringue has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeringue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zeringue speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeringue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeringue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeringue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeringue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.