Dr. Sasaki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Nao Sasaki, MB
Overview of Dr. Nao Sasaki, MB
Dr. Nao Sasaki, MB is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from SHIATSU ACADEMY OF TOKYO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Sasaki works at
Dr. Sasaki's Office Locations
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (855) 854-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nao Sasaki, MB
- Pediatrics
- English, Japanese
- 1912166299
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- SHIATSU ACADEMY OF TOKYO
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Dr. Sasaki speaks Japanese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasaki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasaki.
