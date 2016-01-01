Dr. Naoky Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naoky Tsai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naoky Tsai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kailua, HI.
Dr. Tsai works at
Locations
-
1
Koolau Ear Nose and Throat LLC642 Ulukahiki St Ste 103, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 547-6541
-
2
David A Kuchenbecker MD Inc.30 Aulike St Ste 602, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 263-5174
-
3
The Queen's Medical Center- Neuroscience Institute Outpatient Center550 S Beretania St Ste 405, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-8838
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsai?
About Dr. Naoky Tsai, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1245214618
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsai works at
Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Gastritis and Hepatitis B - Immune Response, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.