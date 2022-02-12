Overview

Dr. Naomi Brooks, MD is a Dermatologist in Meridian, ID. They graduated from Tulane and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Brooks works at Boise Dermatology in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Tinea Versicolor and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.