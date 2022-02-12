Dr. Naomi Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naomi Brooks, MD
Overview
Dr. Naomi Brooks, MD is a Dermatologist in Meridian, ID. They graduated from Tulane and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Brooks works at
Locations
-
1
Boise Dermatology3109 S Meridian Rd, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 376-4776
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brooks?
I've been a patient of Dr. Brooks for a few years now. She's done a bunch of work, froze a bunch of stuff, and otherwise made sure that I didn't have any melanomas. She is an experienced professional with thousands of hours experience in looking for cancers. That expertise is exactly what I need, because I know almost nothing about them -- except to get them treated early. I value Dr. Brook's expertise in keeping me healthy, but I also like her demeanor; while focused, she's personable, and I feel valued. While I'm grateful I don't see her that often, I'm also grateful that she's got her expertise and experience to help those with more significant issues.
About Dr. Naomi Brooks, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1972653566
Education & Certifications
- Tulane
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brooks works at
Dr. Brooks has seen patients for Ringworm, Tinea Versicolor and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.