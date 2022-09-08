Dr. Naomi Feuer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feuer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naomi Feuer, MD
Dr. Naomi Feuer, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Center for Comprehensive Spine Care240 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions (888) 922-2257Wednesday8:00am -Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am -
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've being seeing Dr Feuer for 7 years. She was able to get me treatment for a Neuro Muscular AI disease that no other doctor could help me with. I needed a cane when I first her. I was an absolute mess with tremors, always falling, etc. My mental health deteriorated, as well. Today, I operate a successful business and living life to the fullest. Dr Feuer treats me with respect and genuine care. Ans she is extremely smart. Her administrative assistant, Kerry Ann is amazing, too. She is so friendly and professional. All the staff is amazing, all the techs. I live in NJ, but she is worth the time, energy, and cost to see.
- Neuromuscular Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1659534097
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center|North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health Systems
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Dr. Feuer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feuer accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feuer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
114 patients have reviewed Dr. Feuer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feuer.
