Dr. Naomi Fieman, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Naomi Fieman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati Hospital and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Fieman works at Cherry Creek Allergy and Asthma in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Cherry Creek Allergy and Asthma
    3865 E Cherry Creek North Dr Ste 210, Denver, CO 80209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0789

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing
Pollen Allergy
Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing

Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Adverse Reaction to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Intolerances Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immune Disorders Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 05, 2020
    Second to none, my asthma is unstable, and lots of allergies. Dr Fieman has brought me to a place where I can exercise more with no extreme attacks. I no longer live in Colorado, but I would fly there or do a virtual visit. I trust her completely and have not found another specialist who provides care and attention she provides.
    Lois Martin — May 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Naomi Fieman, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1235105628
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Jewish Health|National Jewish Hospital
    Residency
    • P/sl|Presbyterian - St Luke's Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naomi Fieman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fieman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fieman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fieman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fieman works at Cherry Creek Allergy and Asthma in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Fieman’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fieman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fieman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fieman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fieman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

