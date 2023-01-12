Overview of Dr. Naomi Goldberg, MD

Dr. Naomi Goldberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They graduated from Columbia Univ College of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Goldberg works at Northwell Health Center for Adult Ophthalmology in Great Neck, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Pars Planitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.