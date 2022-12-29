Dr. Greenblatt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naomi Greenblatt, MD
Overview of Dr. Naomi Greenblatt, MD
Dr. Naomi Greenblatt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Teaneck, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Greenblatt's Office Locations
- 1 533 Winthrop Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 837-5105
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenblatt?
Ok, I have no idea why the heck anyone would have the audacity to say something bad about Dr. Greenblatt.. She is wonderful and she is super sweet. She always hears you out and knows exactly what she’s doing… She makes sure you get the right treatment and knows what is best for her patients. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Naomi Greenblatt, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1083815591
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenblatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenblatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenblatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenblatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.