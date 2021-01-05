Dr. Gregory has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naomi Gregory, DO
Overview of Dr. Naomi Gregory, DO
Dr. Naomi Gregory, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Gregory's Office Locations
Alliance Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gregory is by far the best specialist I have seen. Her bedside manner is caring and understanding. She explains all details thoroughly and takes time to answer any questions. After surgery she followed up and ensured my recovery was on track. I would highly recommend her to anyone seeking an ENT.
About Dr. Naomi Gregory, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
