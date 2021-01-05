See All Plastic Surgeons in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Naomi Gregory, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Naomi Gregory, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Sewell, NJ
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Naomi Gregory, DO

Dr. Naomi Gregory, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Gregory works at Alliance Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Ear Ache and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gregory's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alliance Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC
    570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Ache
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Ache
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Health Republic Insurance
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gregory?

    Jan 05, 2021
    Dr Gregory is by far the best specialist I have seen. Her bedside manner is caring and understanding. She explains all details thoroughly and takes time to answer any questions. After surgery she followed up and ensured my recovery was on track. I would highly recommend her to anyone seeking an ENT.
    — Jan 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Naomi Gregory, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Naomi Gregory, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gregory to family and friends

    Dr. Gregory's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gregory

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Naomi Gregory, DO.

    About Dr. Naomi Gregory, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1780902775
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gregory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gregory works at Alliance Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gregory’s profile.

    Dr. Gregory has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Ear Ache and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gregory on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gregory. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gregory.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gregory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gregory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.