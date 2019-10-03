See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cleburne, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Naomi Harman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Naomi Harman, MD

Dr. Naomi Harman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne.

Dr. Harman works at Dr. Naomi R. Harman, MD PA in Cleburne, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Naomi R. Harman, MD PA
    505 N Ridgeway Dr Ste 195, Cleburne, TX 76033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 774-2123
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Atrophic Vaginitis
Miscarriages
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Atrophic Vaginitis
Miscarriages

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Naomi Harman, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326006560
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education

