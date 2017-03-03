Dr. Naomi Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naomi Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Naomi Lin, MD
Dr. Naomi Lin, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
Healthcare Partners Medical Grp450 E Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 462-1884Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- Kaiser Permanente
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Naomi Lin is really special. A wonderful, caring human being. great communication skills, very knowledgeable. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Naomi Lin, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1497924377
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin speaks Korean.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
