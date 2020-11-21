Overview

Dr. Naomi Rounds, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Aortic Ectasia and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.