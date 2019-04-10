Overview of Dr. Naomi Swanson, MD

Dr. Naomi Swanson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.



Dr. Swanson works at UNM Hospital Clinical Neurosciences Center in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.