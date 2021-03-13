See All Ophthalmologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Naomie Warner, DO

Ophthalmology
4.0 (4)
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Naomie Warner, DO

Dr. Naomie Warner, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University.

Dr. Warner works at Nevada Eye Physicians - Henderson in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Exotropia and Nystagmus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Warner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Henderson
    1505 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 896-6043
  2. 2
    Nevada Eye Physicians - Centennial Hills
    6850 N Durango Dr Ste 404, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 896-6043
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Dermatology Clinics of Nevada
    2020 Wellness Way Ste 401, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 896-6043
  4. 4
    Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center
    3186 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 896-6043
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lazy Eye
Exotropia
Nystagmus
Lazy Eye
Exotropia
Nystagmus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 13, 2021
    About Dr. Naomie Warner, DO

    • Ophthalmology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871924399
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Warner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Warner has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Exotropia and Nystagmus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Warner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

