Dr. Tsuda accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naoya Tsuda, MD
Overview
Dr. Naoya Tsuda, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cupertino, CA.
Dr. Tsuda works at
Locations
Ac Wellness20730 VALLEY GREEN DR, Cupertino, CA 95014 Directions (408) 783-4000
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Naoya Tsuda, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1083841381
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsuda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsuda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsuda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.