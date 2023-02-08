Dr. Bequer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Napoleon Bequer, MD
Overview of Dr. Napoleon Bequer, MD
Dr. Napoleon Bequer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZARAGOZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Bequer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bequer's Office Locations
-
1
Napoleon G. Bequer MD PA12989 Southern Blvd Ste 201, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 790-7744
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bequer?
Dr. Bequer was extremely thoughtful in explaining my sinus condition and walked me through potential treatment options. After agreeing that an in office procedure was the best route, Dr. Bequer tailored a minimally invasive treatment plan to me. This was extremely easy and I was back to my daily routines in about a day. I would recommend Dr. Bequer to anyone.
About Dr. Napoleon Bequer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1104843283
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ZARAGOZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bequer accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bequer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bequer works at
Dr. Bequer has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bequer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bequer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bequer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bequer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bequer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.