Overview of Dr. Narasimha Jatavallabhula, MD

Dr. Narasimha Jatavallabhula, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview and Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jatavallabhula works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Neurosurgery in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.