Overview

Dr. Narasimha Rao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Rao works at Jon R Sherman MD in Palm Springs, CA with other offices in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.